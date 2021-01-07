Brant OPP investigating trailer theft

Article content

Brant OPP are investigating the theft of a landscape trailer early Wednesday morning from a Colborne Street East home.

Police said the homemade car trailer had a tool box mounted on the deck.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity or who may have dash camera footage is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a message online at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca .