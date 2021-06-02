Brant introduces residential parking permit system for river access zones

Article content

Brant County will implement a new seasonal parking permit system in three Grand River access zones in Glen Morris and Paris.

The county said the system, which starts July 1, is aimed at helping reduce high traffic and user volume experienced in the zones last summer.

Residents living within the Glen Morris, Bean Park and Penman’s Dam permit area zones can register for one free parking permit per address. Each permit will allow up to four licence plates for vehicles registered at the permit address and will receive a tag for each vehicle to display. The residents in these affected areas will be contacted directly by the county.

“In addition to the new residential parking permit system, we will also introduce additional signage for parking restrictions in these areas, increased enforcement of seasonal parking restrictions, increased parking violation fees and will not grant permits to commercial operators for use of the public access points,” said Cindy Stevenson, Brant’s general manager of community and protective services. “The strategy will be monitored throughout the 2021 season and staff will report back to Council in the fall.”

The county said any households affected by the new restrictions and which currently do not have a driveway will not have to pay application fees for installation of a new driveway.

The Brant river access strategy was requested by county council following a delegation from concerned residents. The report was approved May 25.

For more information about the strategy visit EngageBrant.ca/RiverAccess.