Brant enjoys record building year in 2020

2020 was a record year for Brant County with $262 million in building permits issued.

“It’s been very, very busy,” said Rick Weidhaas, Brant’s chief building official.

The county’s pervious record was $172 million in permits issued in 2018.

“I think 2021 going to be similar, although we might not have as many dwelling units,” said Weidhass.

Permits for residential construction accounted for $196.8 million of last year’s total.

In all, permits were issued for a record 713 dwelling units, far outstripping the previous record of 452 units in 2018.

Permits were issued for 448 single-detached homes and 200 townhouses, plus duplexes and a small apartment building.

Weidhaas said it is sometimes difficult to keep track of the number of residential builders working in the county.

“The big players were Losani and LIV Communities ,who were successful in developing the lands and selling the properties. But we’re working with at least 15 other builders when, in a normal year, we might have seven or eight.”