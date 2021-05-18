Brant councillors update code of conduct

Article content

Brant County councillors have changed their code of conduct to include a measure related to employment with the municipality.

Under the change, councillors will be prohibited from seeking employment with the municipality for at least two years following the end of their term on council.

The changes were approved at a recent policy development and strategic direction committee meeting. Final approval is expected at a May 25 council meeting.

“It’s a complex situation for both staff and councillors,” Brant CAO Michael Bradley said in response to a question about the change. “Staff and councillors build up strong relationships and, when a councillor’s term ends, it’s difficult to move into an employment relationship right away.

“We talked about this and we thought two years would be an appropriate term.”

Bradley also said hiring a former councillor immediately after his or her term ended could lead to legal issues.