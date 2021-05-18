Brant councillors update code of conduct
Brant County councillors have changed their code of conduct to include a measure related to employment with the municipality.
Under the change, councillors will be prohibited from seeking employment with the municipality for at least two years following the end of their term on council.
The changes were approved at a recent policy development and strategic direction committee meeting. Final approval is expected at a May 25 council meeting.
“It’s a complex situation for both staff and councillors,” Brant CAO Michael Bradley said in response to a question about the change. “Staff and councillors build up strong relationships and, when a councillor’s term ends, it’s difficult to move into an employment relationship right away.
“We talked about this and we thought two years would be an appropriate term.”
Bradley also said hiring a former councillor immediately after his or her term ended could lead to legal issues.
“There could be several candidates for a position and unsuccessful candidates have been known to litigate and could perceive the hiring as unfair,” Bradley said.
He added that it also would be difficult for staff to defend the hiring of a councillor as unbiased.
The two-year gap will also apply to members of county boards.
Coun. Marc Laferriere spoke in favour of the change, noting that, in other municipalities, councillors have voted in favour of measures that would result in a job for themselves after their council term ended.
Laferriere said he would feel uncomfortable working for the county immediately after serving as a councillor.
Under the code of conduct, councillors are not allowed to accept a fee, gift or personal benefit connected to their duties, which can imply favouritism, influence or bias.
The code also calls on councillors and board members to be alert to the possibilities of conflicts of interest and, when in doubt, seek the advice of the county’s integrity commissioner.
Councillors are also prohibited from disclosing confidential information, including personal information, they receive.
