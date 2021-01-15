Brant councillors set to approve 2021 operating budget

Article content continued

A plan to spend $75,000 on the Paris Lawn Bowling Club facility was deferred and a request for $70,000 from the St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre in Brantford was turned down.

The new initiatives translated into a 3.19 per cent, or $95.12 increase in taxes, which was too much for some councillors.

Coun. John Peirce successfully suggested moving $250,000 from the contingency reserve fund to the operations budget to bring the tax increase down to 2.76 per cent, or $82.28.

Following that vote, Coun. Robert Chambers sucessfully suggested moving an additional $295,000 from the contingency reserve fund to further lower the tax increase to 2.25 per cent.

“What this does is reduce the contingency reserve to half of what it would be if we didn’t take out any money out of it,” Chambers said. “But it still leaves us with twice as much as was in it last year.”

He said the move also fits within the context of the money the COVID-19 relief funding the county is getting from the province.

Coun. David Miller asked if it is prudent to use reserves given there are a lot of unknowns surrounding COVID-19 heading into 2021.

Brant County CAO Michael Bradley agreed there are are of unknowns but said the county’s finance are strong

“We still have $500,000 in the contingency reserve,” Bradley said. “I think we’re still in a very strong financial position even with taking out this money and we have other funds that we can rely upon if COVID-19 gets out of hand.

“We need to be prudent with our funds but they’re there if we need them.”

Coun. Marc Laferriere voted in favour of the proposal by Chambers.

“I understand Coun. Miller’s concerns about what might happen,” Laferriere said. “But the province has been providing support and I don’t see that changing.

“We also have other funds available.”

