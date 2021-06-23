Brant councillors OK mobile food cart
Article content
Brant County councillors have approved plans to put a mobile refreshment cart at an Oakland Road address.
Councillors voted in favour of a temporary zoning change that will allow Darrell and Sherri Graham to put a refreshment cart in a parking lot at 230 Oakland Rd. for three years.
Brant councillors OK mobile food cart Back to video
“This application has been before us for at least six months and the applicant has been asked to make several changes,” Coun. John Peirce said at this week’s council meeting. “They’ve made the changes without any problems and no arguments.
He noted that the Grahams reached out to neighbours to try to address any concerns. And what they are asking for fits into the property’s commercial zoning.
“I can’t find any reason why we should not be supporting this,” Peirce said.
The saga of the mobile food cart began several months ago as a classic case of putting the cart before the zoning change. The Grahams put a mobile food cart on the site apparently unaware they needed approval for a zoning change.
Advertisement
Article content
Complaints were filed with the county. Complicating the matter was that, at the time, the food cart was located in a natural heritage area close to the parking lot.
The Grahams then filed an application for a zoning change that would allow them to put the cart on a gravel parking lot on the property.
Some neighbours opposed the proposal, citing problems with lighting and increased traffic. They also were worried about increased garbage and the food cart attracting rodents to the property.
But Sherri Graham, who spoke to councillors at this week’s meeting, said the couple want to be good neighbours.
“We want to work collaboratively with people, if given the chance, and we want people to be happy,” she said prior to the vote. “We’re just looking for a chance to prove to you folks that this isn’t going to be some horrible thing in the community.”
The Grahams also operate the High-Way Grass Station, a cannabis store at the location, which was a concern to some neighbours. At issue was the idea that some customers might consume product purchased at the cannabis store, as well as the food cart, before driving off.
But that argument didn’t sway Coun. Steve Howes.
“I can go to the liquor store in downtown Paris, purchase a bottle of wine, walk across the street and have an ice-cream cone or a grilled cheese sandwich and that doesn’t mean I’m drunk when I leave the parking lot,” Howes said.
Coun. Marc Laferriere said the zoning change is temporary and a future council could decide not to renew the zoning change or refuse to make it permanent.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall