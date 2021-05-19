Brant councillors clear way for demolition of former Cedar House Restaurant

Article content

PARIS The former Cedar House Restaurant will be coming down but the property’s story will be preserved, Brant Mayor David Bailey said Wednesday.

“It was agreed by everyone involved, including previous owners, that there really wasn’t much point in saving the building,” Bailey said. “It had been renovated many times over the years and there really isn’t much of historical significance left.

“But people, including the developer, understand the historical significance of the area and want to make sure that it’s recognized.”

Brant county councillors, at an administration and operations committee meeting, cleared the way for demolition of the building at 12 Broadway St. W. Councillors agreed with a staff report recommending against designating the building under the Ontario Heritage Act. The recommendation is expected to receive approval at council’s May 25 meeting.

Councillors also directed staff to work with the building owner, Wingbury Properties, to come up with ways of promoting the site’s historical significance, which could include plaques, storyboards and artwork.