Brant councillors clear way for demolition of former Cedar House Restaurant
PARIS The former Cedar House Restaurant will be coming down but the property’s story will be preserved, Brant Mayor David Bailey said Wednesday.
“It was agreed by everyone involved, including previous owners, that there really wasn’t much point in saving the building,” Bailey said. “It had been renovated many times over the years and there really isn’t much of historical significance left.
“But people, including the developer, understand the historical significance of the area and want to make sure that it’s recognized.”
Brant county councillors, at an administration and operations committee meeting, cleared the way for demolition of the building at 12 Broadway St. W. Councillors agreed with a staff report recommending against designating the building under the Ontario Heritage Act. The recommendation is expected to receive approval at council’s May 25 meeting.
Councillors also directed staff to work with the building owner, Wingbury Properties, to come up with ways of promoting the site’s historical significance, which could include plaques, storyboards and artwork.
According to information provided by the Brant heritage committee, the property was adjacent to a millrace built in 1823. The millrace – a channel that carries fast moving water used to propel a mill wheel – went from the Nith River through the centre of town. The building was constructed before 1840 and was a home for more that 140 years before being repurposed into a restaurant, first the Spruce Goose and later the Cedar House.
Wingbury Properties applied for a demolition permit in April. But county officials, working with the heritage committee, asked that the building be evaluated for possible heritage designation before deciding on the permit.’
The building scored 44 out of a possible 100 point during the evaluation. Properties and buildings that score 50 points or better should be considered for heritage designation, while those that score between 40 to 49 points should be recognized within proposed developments.
“I think it’s important to recognize that the process that we have in place to address these kinds of issues worked,” Bailey said. “It was brought to council, people had a chance to talk about it, study it and come to the best decision possible.”
Nearby, the county has plans to demolish the former Brant OPP station at Mechanic and Broadway streets to make way for a new Paris branch of the Brant County Library.
