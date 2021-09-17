Brant councillor urges moving ahead with seniors' centre

The time has come for Brant County to have a seniors’ centre, says Coun. John Bell.

“We’ve talked a lot about this and even during my short time on council the (location) of a seniors’ centre has moved around quite a bit and I think it’s time we gave an answer to our seniors and said this is where it’s going to be,” Bell said at a recent meeting of the policy development and strategic direction committee. “I think it’s time we let the rubber hit the road on this.”

Bell made the comments during a discussion about the county’s age-friendly community plan. The plan was unanimously supported by councillors and is expected to be approved when council meets Sept. 28.

There has been discussion about incorporating a seniors’ centre into a redeveloped Paris Lawn Bowling Club but nothing has been finalized. The idea is to make club into a multi-use facility.

Brant’s age-friendly plan provides direction to county departments to look for ways to improve the quality of life for residents. Focusing on residents, aged 55 and older, the plan covers: outdoor spaces and buildings; transportation, social interaction and participation; respect and social inclusion; civic participation and employment; communication and information; and community support and health services.

The plan notes that the county’s population of those aged 75 and older is forecasted to more than double by 2051. It will be the fastest growing segment of the municipality’s population.

Several councillors praised the report but concerns were raised about transit. Bell said he is disappointed that many people, when asked, had no opinion on Brant Transit.