More recorded votes at council and committee meetings may help avoid confusion, a Brant County councillor says.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I’m tired of this,” Coun. Brian Coleman said at this week’s meeting of council’s operations and administration committee. ““You cannot get proper votes doing it on Zoom.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant councillor calls for more recorded votes Back to video

Because of the pandemic, councillors have been meeting online.

Coleman suggested more recorded votes be held so everyone knows how each councillor voted on issues.

His comments followed a kerfuffle over a tie vote on a request from Bob Mattice and Carol Richards for the return of $17,455 in development charges paid to the county in connection with construction of a home on their Highway 53 property. The couple said they thought a development charge would apply to development on a new lot, not one that had previously had a derelict building on it.

“It makes no sense when you’re tearing down something dangerous and you’re going to build something new in its place,” Richards said. “Why would there be a penalty, if you will, for doing that?”

The county does have a bylaw that allows for a credit following a demolition of a residential building but it only applies if a building permit for a development or redevelopment is issued within five years. The demolition of the previous building on the lot took place between 2010 and 2013. A building permit was issued for a new home on the site last June.

Following Richards’ presentation, Coun. Robert Chambers brought forward a motion to grant the request. The motion was defeated on a tie vote of 5-5 with Coun. Joan Gatward absent.