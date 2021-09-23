Brant councillor calls for more recorded votes
More recorded votes at council and committee meetings may help avoid confusion, a Brant County councillor says.
“I’m tired of this,” Coun. Brian Coleman said at this week’s meeting of council’s operations and administration committee. ““You cannot get proper votes doing it on Zoom.”
Because of the pandemic, councillors have been meeting online.
Coleman suggested more recorded votes be held so everyone knows how each councillor voted on issues.
His comments followed a kerfuffle over a tie vote on a request from Bob Mattice and Carol Richards for the return of $17,455 in development charges paid to the county in connection with construction of a home on their Highway 53 property. The couple said they thought a development charge would apply to development on a new lot, not one that had previously had a derelict building on it.
“It makes no sense when you’re tearing down something dangerous and you’re going to build something new in its place,” Richards said. “Why would there be a penalty, if you will, for doing that?”
The county does have a bylaw that allows for a credit following a demolition of a residential building but it only applies if a building permit for a development or redevelopment is issued within five years. The demolition of the previous building on the lot took place between 2010 and 2013. A building permit was issued for a new home on the site last June.
Following Richards’ presentation, Coun. Robert Chambers brought forward a motion to grant the request. The motion was defeated on a tie vote of 5-5 with Coun. Joan Gatward absent.
Coun. John Peirce, chair of the committee, asked for another motion to deal with the issue.
However, Chambers asked that the tie vote be “recalled” because he wanted to know how each councillor voted.
A request for a show of hands resulted in a 6-4 vote and some confusion.
Coun. John Wheat said he changed his vote, prompting a delighted Richards to declare she wanted to give the councillor a kiss.
“It’s all well and good that the delegation wants to give Coun. Wheat a kiss but I’m curious on the process on this,” said Coun. Steve Howes, citing a previous occasion when councillors voted twice on an issue.
County clerk Heather Boyd explained the difference between introducing a motion to “renew” a vote and asking for clarity on how councillors voted.
Chambers then introduced a motion to “renew” the vote.
But before councillors could vote, Bell asked for further clarification and Mayor David Bailey asked to speak.
“I don’t understand this at all,” said the mayor.
“We had a vote and it was defeated. Why are we messing with that vote?”
He noted that Chambers simply wanted to know how councillors voted on his original motion.
“We didn’t ask for a re-vote.”
Bailey called the situation “completely hokey.”
Chambers objected to the mayor’s reference and then read council’s procedural bylaw, which supported his position.
“Section 34 of the procedural bylaw is not hokey-pokey in my mind.”
Bailey, however, was undeterred.
“The system that we just went through was hokey,” he said.
Peirce allowed the motion to “renew” the vote to stand.
However, it also was defeated 5-5.
As a result, the request from the property owners for the return of the development charges was turned down.
But that doesn’t mean the end of the issue.
County council meets Sept. 28, when the issue could be raised again.
