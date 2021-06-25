Brant council helps Paris Museum

Article content

The Paris Museum and Historical Society is getting a boost from Brant County.

County councillors this week agreed to allow museum officials to put a storage container on a municipally owned site for five years at no cost.

“We all know museums have suffered from not having the kind of traffic, help and donations they’d normally get in a year,” Coun. Steve Howes said. “This is an opportunity for us, at zero cost, to help the museum avoid paying for rental costs at a rental storage unit.”

The container is needed to store items currently being held at private homes, councillors were told.

A location for the storage container has yet to be determined but Howes told councillors it would not be placed at the Syl Apps Community Centre on William Street in Paris. The museum is located at the centre.