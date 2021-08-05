Brant Community Foundation appoints new executive director

Anne Marie Peirce has been appointed executive director of the Brant Community Foundation.

Peirce will begin her new position Aug. 30, succeeding Joanne Lewis, who is retiring after serving for 20 years with the foundation.

“The foundation received over 40 applications from a number of highly qualified individuals but Anne Marie was the unanimous choice of the board of directors,” Darin Cleary, chair of the foundation, said in a news release.

“She brings over 25 years experience in the not-for-profit sector and we look forward to working with her as the foundation moves to increase its impact in our community.”

Peirce has served as president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Mississauga since 2016. Her experience also includes providing leadership to several successful capital and planned giving campaigns at Mohawk College Foundation, King’s College Foundation (Western University), and Grand River Hospital Foundation, according to the news release.

She received her bachelor of arts degree from Western and is a longtime Certified Fund Raising Executive.

She has taught and lectured on fundraising, and has provided mentorship to others in the profession.

As an advocate for volunteerism, Peirce helps other organizations, such as the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Friends of Joseph Schneider Haus Museum and her alma mater.

Established in 1997, the Brant Community Foundation manages charitable funds from donors. The proceeds generated from these income-earning funds are then distributed as grants for charitable or educational purposes.

To date, the foundation has provided more than $5 million to charitable causes and organizations.