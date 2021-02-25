Brant asked to take over fire hydrant inspections at condos

A Paris resident is calling on Brant County to take over condominium fire hydrant inspections after learning some haven’t been checked in years.

“Can you imagine the fire department responding to a fire, hooking up to a hydrant, turning on the water and finding there is no water?” John Gilson asked Brant county councillors at a recent meeting.

Gilson, a board director of the Brant Condominium Corporations Association, also asked councillors to look at garbage and recycling, as well as maintenance of stormceptors, which prevent storm sewers from plugging up.

Councillors voted to accept Gilson’s presentation as information and asked county staff to prepare a report for future consideration.

Gilson told councillors few people seem to know that condominium corporations in the county are responsible for checking their own fire hydrants.

“Our condo was built in 2013 and completed in 2014,” said Gilson, who lives in a Cedar Street condo. “I was president of the first board, however, it was four years before we even knew we had to have the hydrant checked.”