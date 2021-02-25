Brant asked to take over fire hydrant inspections at condos
A Paris resident is calling on Brant County to take over condominium fire hydrant inspections after learning some haven’t been checked in years.
“Can you imagine the fire department responding to a fire, hooking up to a hydrant, turning on the water and finding there is no water?” John Gilson asked Brant county councillors at a recent meeting.
Gilson, a board director of the Brant Condominium Corporations Association, also asked councillors to look at garbage and recycling, as well as maintenance of stormceptors, which prevent storm sewers from plugging up.
Councillors voted to accept Gilson’s presentation as information and asked county staff to prepare a report for future consideration.
Gilson told councillors few people seem to know that condominium corporations in the county are responsible for checking their own fire hydrants.
“Our condo was built in 2013 and completed in 2014,” said Gilson, who lives in a Cedar Street condo. “I was president of the first board, however, it was four years before we even knew we had to have the hydrant checked.”
“Another BCCA board member confessed that they have not had their two hydrants checked in eight years.”
Gilson said his concerns that condo hydrants aren’t regularly checked were confirmed when he spoke to an employee of a company hired to check the hydrant at his building.
“He stated he had checked a hydrant in a complex recently that had not been checked in 18 years and, another time, when he checked one in a new complex, he found that it had not been turned on.”
Gilson said he thinks members of condo boards simply are unaware that hydrant checks are their responsibility.
“Brantford has taken over checking all fire hydrants in the city,” he said. “We’re asking you to do the same for the county.
“It should not be a huge cost.”
He said it cost about $200 to get the hydrant at his condo checked and it took about 10 minutes,
Gilson also asked councillors to have the municipality takeover the cleaning of stormceptors and to provide garbage and recycling pickup at the end of driveways.
He noted that condos are taxed at the same rate as conventional houses but don’t get the same level of municipal services. As a result, condo owners pay twice for services – once to the county through property taxes and a second time to private contractors hired to provide the service, he said
Rob Walton, Brant’s general manager of operations, told councillors the county could have a role in hydrant inspections and stormceptor maintenance, perhaps through a fee-for-service arrangement.
But the county decided a couple of years ago to take no action after looking at garbage and recycling pickup issue at condos, he said.
