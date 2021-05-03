Brant aerial spray program targets gypsy moths

Article content

Brant County says it plans to complete an aerial spray program on municipal property affected by severe outbreaks of gypsy moths.

Some forested areas will be treated between May 17 and June 14 with an organic insecticide called Foray 48B, which contains a naturally occurring soil bacteria, said the county, adding that it be applied twice, five to seven days apart.

Signs will be posted at the entrances of treated properties to notify residents.

“Applying this natural product from the air allows the material to be evenly spread into the feeding zone (tree canopy) of the gypsy moth caterpillar,” the county said.

“Aerial treatment is the only feasible way to treat gypsy moth in woodland areas or larger urban settings that are experiencing an outbreak. The treatment is not harmful to humans or other wildlife as it is a naturally occurring bacterium that will only affect feeding gypsy moth caterpillars. If management of an infestation is not properly controlled major loss of forest cover in these areas is expected.”

For more information about spray dates per location, follow the county’s website www.brant.ca/News and social media channels:Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about gypsy moths and the treatment plan, visit brant.ca/GypsyMoth, e-mail gypsymoth@brant.ca or call 519-442-7268 or 1-855-44BRANT, ext. 3203.