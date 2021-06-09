Article content

Adopting a community safety and well-being plan is a “dramatic shift” for Brant County, says Coun. Robert Chambers.

“Social development is something that’s never been done before to any great extent,” Chambers said at this week’s policy development and strategic direction committee meeting. “This plan sets a social development agenda for the municipality and that’s huge.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant adopts community safety and well-being plan Back to video

“I can remember when all we talked about was infrastructure and official plans.”

Chambers praised the efforts of Coun. Marc Laferriere, who chaired the committee that developed the plan and brought it to councillors for approval. The committee included representatives from several local agencies, including Brant OPP and St. Leonard’s Community Services.

Councillors unanimously supported the plan, which is expected to be approved by council June 22.

Municipalities are required by provincial legislation to prepare a community safety and well-being plan by July 1. Upon approval by council, the plan will be sent to the province for review.