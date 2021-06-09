Brant adopts community safety and well-being plan
Adopting a community safety and well-being plan is a “dramatic shift” for Brant County, says Coun. Robert Chambers.
“Social development is something that’s never been done before to any great extent,” Chambers said at this week’s policy development and strategic direction committee meeting. “This plan sets a social development agenda for the municipality and that’s huge.
“I can remember when all we talked about was infrastructure and official plans.”
Chambers praised the efforts of Coun. Marc Laferriere, who chaired the committee that developed the plan and brought it to councillors for approval. The committee included representatives from several local agencies, including Brant OPP and St. Leonard’s Community Services.
Councillors unanimously supported the plan, which is expected to be approved by council June 22.
Municipalities are required by provincial legislation to prepare a community safety and well-being plan by July 1. Upon approval by council, the plan will be sent to the province for review.
The Brant plan includes recommendations to improve mental-health, addictions and youth services, affordable housing, transportation and pedestrian safety, as well as diversity and inclusion. The plan calls for increased availability and access to youth-specific addictions treatment.
Other recommendations include:
- Education and awareness on homelessness prevention;
- Collaboration with community partners to offer life- and decision-making skills, such as budget counselling, home economics and food preparation;
- Opportunities for participation and leadership activities within youth programming and youth partnership programs
But, as good as the plan is, Chambers said steps must be taken to ensure its recommendations are implemented. He brought forward an amendment that calls for an implementation plan.
“The Maple Leafs had a plan to win the Stanley Cup but it didn’t happen,” said Chambers, referring to Toronto’s NHL team that was eliminated in the front round of the playoffs.
“I want this to happen so let’s commit ourselves, if we’re serious about it, to adopt a plan to implement it.”
Plans call for county staff to develop an implementation plan by September or October with the goal of identifying priorities for 2022. The priorities and implementation plan will come before council as the county begins work on its 2022 budget.
Meanwhile, county staff are also working with Wilfrid Laurier University to establish a way of measuring the impact of the plan’s initiatives.
Coun. John Peirce joined other councillors in praising the report.
“The report itself is fantastic,” Peirce said. “It’s something that we’ve needed for a long time and something that is definitely going to help the citizens of the County of Brant.”
To learn more about the plan, visit www.brant.ca/en/live-and-discover/resources/Recreation/FAQCSWP.pdf .
