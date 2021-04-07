Bite of Brant brings agriculture awareness to local classrooms

Article content

Elementary students are learning about agriculture this week with a virtual Bite of Brant.

“We knew we couldn’t have them come to the farms for tours like we’ve done in the past,” said Jean Emmott, of Emcrest Farms, who helps organize the annual event.

“But, at the same time, we all feel it’s important young people understand where their food comes from.”

Organized by the the Brant County agricultural awareness committee, Bite of Brant gives students in Grades 4, 5 and 6, a chance to learn more about farming. The program is open to students from the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school board and private schools in Brantford and Brant.

Bite of Brant began 26 years ago. In years past, about 1,000 students took turns visiting the Burford fairgrounds over a four-day period to learn from local farmers. The event was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.