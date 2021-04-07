Bite of Brant brings agriculture awareness to local classrooms
Elementary students are learning about agriculture this week with a virtual Bite of Brant.
“We knew we couldn’t have them come to the farms for tours like we’ve done in the past,” said Jean Emmott, of Emcrest Farms, who helps organize the annual event.
“But, at the same time, we all feel it’s important young people understand where their food comes from.”
Organized by the the Brant County agricultural awareness committee, Bite of Brant gives students in Grades 4, 5 and 6, a chance to learn more about farming. The program is open to students from the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school board and private schools in Brantford and Brant.
Bite of Brant began 26 years ago. In years past, about 1,000 students took turns visiting the Burford fairgrounds over a four-day period to learn from local farmers. The event was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Emmott said the committee was determined to deliver an event this year even if it meant changing the format.
“Agriculture is extremely important to Brantford and Brant County,” Emmott said. “It’s important to our local food supply and it’s important to our economy.
“It employs a lot of people on local farms, as well as in food processing industry.”
This year’s event features local farmers speaking to students by way of a live stream. It also includes virtual tours of local dairy, beef, chicken, grain crops, fruit and sheep farms.
Teachers have been provided with a list of resources to help supplement lessons.
The event is being delivered at no cost to students or schools, Emmott said.
“We had a couple of hiccups on the first day but we managed to work through them and it’s going smoothly now,” she said. “Mind you, we’re really looking forward to the time when we can have the students visit in-person again.”
Emmott said 47 teachers registered for the event.
Bite of Brant was the 2019 recipient of the Champion Award presented by annually by Farm and Food Care Ontario to recognize individuals or groups for their significant commitment to public outreach and support for the province’s farming community.
Farm and Food Care Ontario is a registered Canadian charity and coalition representing Ontario farmers and associated businesses. To learn more about the organization visit www.farmfoodcareon.org.
