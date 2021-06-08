





BIA at 'wit's end' over downtown vagrants

Article content jpg, BR Vagrants are taking over the city’s core, says the chair of the Brantford Downtown BIA. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BIA at 'wit's end' over downtown vagrants Back to video “We’re at our wit’s end,” Barbara Sutherland said. “We just don’t know what to do. “People keep expecting us to do something about it but our job is to promote the downtown as a business destination, not clean it up.” Sutherland said the problems faced by the downtown over the past couple of years – vagrancy and drug use – have been laid bare by the pandemic. “I think maybe the presence of students and people visiting Harmony Square kind of masked the problems, made it less visible,” Sutherland said. “Because of the pandemic and the lockdowns, there aren’t any students downtown right now and Harmony Square has been closed.” She said that has given vagrants and those who are homeless the run of the downtown, causing even more stress for business owners. People have been pitching tents and living in Victoria Park. Others have turned the porches of local businesses into places to sleep at night, sometimes leaving behind needles and garbage. There are also reports people urinating and defecating in public places.

Article content Some business owners have had to hire their own security. The problem has become so severe several business owners are scheduled to speak to the BIA executive at its next meeting June 9 at 8 a.m. Plans call for the meeting to be live streamed on the BIA’s YouTube channel, Sutherland said. “It’s bad now but I think it’s only going to get worse if something isn’t done soon,” she said. “More people will be coming to the downtown in the summer and they’ll have a foothold. “How will the city move them out then? And I’m not sure they’ll disappear if and when the students return.” Sutherland said the BIA has asked for a task force to come up with solutions. But Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis and Mayor Kevin Davis said efforts to address the problem are underway. “What we need is a stratified approach that includes private security, bylaw enforcement and a team of special constables in the downtown,” Chief Davis said. “We need bylaw enforcement taking a proactive approach rather than working on a complaint basis.” He said a team of special constables would make a difference given that many of the issues are nuisance and anti-social complaints. The constables would be supported by patrol officers when needed, the chief said. The Brantford police services board had in its proposed 2021 budget plans to hire six special constables at a cost of about $600,000. But the proposal was postponed to 2022 when city council asked the police board to find ways of reducing its budget.

Article content The chief he hopes the special constable proposal will be supported during next year’s budget deliberations. “There is also a social component to this that needs to be addressed,” he said, citing the city’s homelessness problem. Mayor Davis said he shares the frustration expressed by the BIA. “I work at city hall, so I see it on a daily basis and we get calls and complaints regularly,” he said. He said that, until recently, he and other members of council were reluctant to set up a downtown task force because there already several task forces working on other issues. “The problem with a task force is the time it takes to get it set up, recruit members and establish a meeting schedule,” the mayor said. “That can take months and we need to take action now. “The task force is something that could look at long-term solutions.” Meanwhile, work is underway to take more immediate steps. Early on June 3, people and belongings were moved out of Victoria Park by private security with the support of Brantford police, a step that will be taken again as needed, said the mayor. In April, city council decided to extend to January 2022 a pilot project that saw the city establish a private security team to patrol municipal properties downtown. But the mayor acknowledged that more must be done. He said many Ontario municipalities are seeking solutions to the same problems facing Brantford. The mayor said that an outreach team to help link people to local social services is expected to soon return to the downtown. “There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes to deal with this and I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to see some real progress by about mid-July,” said the mayor Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

