BGH opens more critical care beds

With record COVID-19 cases across the province, the Brant Community Healthcare System has been directed to open more critical care beds.

At the direction of the province, the BCHS, which operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, last week began “ramping down” elective surgeries and non-urgent hospital procedures.

“We’ve received further direction from the province to rapidly open critical care capacity,” said a news release from the healthcare system.

As of Friday, five additional critical care beds were opened to permit BGH to receive additional patients from outside of the area. To staff those beds, workers will be internally redeployed.

Not affected by the ramp-down in procedures are diagnostic imaging, ambulatory and oncology care, the fracture clinic and endoscopy.

A clinical surgical triage committee will determine cases that are emergencies or urgent and move them ahead, while other procedures will be rescheduled when possible.

“We understand the impact the delay of scheduled care services will have on our patients and their families,” said David McNeil, president and CEO of the BCHS.

“We apologize for this unfortunate situation. We are facing growing demands for COVID care and the need to prepare for critically ill patients is rapidly increasing.”

Both the BGH emergency department and the Willett are fully operational and safe, said McNeil.

