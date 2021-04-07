BGH employee helps defend against COVID-19

Article content

Dorota Dabrowski, who works in the emergency department at Brantford General Hospital, says she was not afraid to come to work when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

However, she admits to being concerned when it was time go home.

“It was scary preparing for COVID-19,” Dabrowski says.

“But I saw firsthand how everyone rallied to ensure that staff and patients would be kept safe.”

New procedures and policies were developed at the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates BGH and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, and the COVID-19 assessment centre at the civic centre. Everyone’s safety has always been the top priority.

“I was more concerned when my shift ended, and I went home,” says Dabrowski.

“I showered right away in a separate bathroom and my husband and I slept in different bedrooms.”

Dabrowski is an environmental service aide, one of 120 who are the main defence against the transmission of infections on surfaces.