BGH employee helps defend against COVID-19
Dorota Dabrowski, who works in the emergency department at Brantford General Hospital, says she was not afraid to come to work when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
However, she admits to being concerned when it was time go home.
“It was scary preparing for COVID-19,” Dabrowski says.
“But I saw firsthand how everyone rallied to ensure that staff and patients would be kept safe.”
New procedures and policies were developed at the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates BGH and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, and the COVID-19 assessment centre at the civic centre. Everyone’s safety has always been the top priority.
“I was more concerned when my shift ended, and I went home,” says Dabrowski.
“I showered right away in a separate bathroom and my husband and I slept in different bedrooms.”
Dabrowski is an environmental service aide, one of 120 who are the main defence against the transmission of infections on surfaces.
“Environmental service aides have a big role throughout the BGH and Willett,” she says.
“We are trained to make sure everything from the walls to the floors, the bed rails on each patients stretcher, right down to the buttons on elevators are disinfected We take our job very seriously.”
Dabrowski arrived in Brantford in 1994 from Poland, where she was a teacher.
“I was born and raised in a communist country, so I know what it is like to line up and wait at stores,” she says.
“At the beginning of COVID-19, I watched closely what was happening in China and followed the World Health Organization website every day. I spoke to our son and daughter telling them to get themselves and their children ready.”
Dabrowski recalls how quiet things were at the hospital in the first months of the pandemic.
“Many people stopped coming to the emergency department and the urgent-care centre and we weren’t overwhelmed with surgeries and procedures,” she says.
“But our work did not stop. We kept everything clean and safe so BGH and Willett would be ready.”
She said she has not seen her children or grandchildren for over a year.
“They drive down our street and we wave from the porch,” she says.
“I only see my best friend on Facetime. And my mother lives in Poland and she can’t come over.”
As the pandemic continues, Dabrowski is amazed with the ongoing support for the BCHS from the public.
“They have supported us with cards, food, lawn signs, and a big banner across the street from the emergency department entrance,” she said. “It is really appreciated. It makes our day.”
Dabrowski says everyone should continue to have confidence coming to the BGH and Willett, saying the environmental service aides are making sure everything is clean and safe.
The proof is in the pudding. Adhering to proper precautions, Dabrowski is proud that she hasn’t taken a sick day for two years.
Hospital Insider is written by Gary Chalk for the Brant Community Healthcare System.