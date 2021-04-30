BGH critical care ward feels strain of COVID-19







It takes a team of workers to turn over a sedated COVID-19 patient on life support. Depending on the patient's size, at least six health-care professionals will place face shields over their masks and goggles or glasses and don bright yellow protective gowns and bright blue gloves. Team members will gather, review the plan and make sure protective gear is properly secured before entering the patient's room. A nurse, with a checklist, ensures all steps are followed. At the top of the bed will be a respiratory therapist, such as Ainsley Balzereit. Hired to work at Brantford General Hospital at the start of the pandemic, Balzereit previously worked for St. Joseph's Healthcare System in Hamilton. In medical lingo, turning patients who are on life support onto their stomachs from their backs is called proning. It's a last step intervention to keep COVID-19 patients alive and give them a chance to recover. "They're heavily sedated, put into a medical induced coma," Balzereit explains. "They need the machine to breathe for them. "The ventilators are their life-support, their breathing machine." But proning is a difficult technique. "The biggest risk is the breathing tube and making sure that it doesn't accidentally come loose when you're turning the patient over," Balzereit says. "There are a lot wires going into patients, sedation medication, medications to keep their blood pressure at appropriate levels and we have to make sure their vital signs are stable." Balzereit makes sure the breathing tube remains in place during the move. "I think what's really interesting is that here, at BGH, prior to the pandemic, they had never had to prone a patient before," Balzereit says. "They've gone from never doing it before to becoming pros."

Article content Balzereit makes sure the breathing tube remains in place during the move. “I think what’s really interesting is that here, at BGH, prior to the pandemic, they had never had to prone a patient before,” Balzereit says. “They’ve gone from never doing it before to becoming pros.” Registered nurse Monica Hewitson has worked at BGH for 22 years, the last 12 spent in critical care. “Back in the first and second wave, I think our community is to be commended because our COVID numbers were lower than other nearby communities,” Hewitson says. “But we didn’t just sit on our heels. “We used that time to learn techniques that would provide better benefit to patients with COVID-19.” Proning is one of those techniques. “We practised, practised and practised until we become perfect at it,” Hewitson says. “So, when we started seeing patients that needed that technique we were ready.” The success of the effort demonstrates how critical care staff have adapted to COVID-19 realities. The risk of transmission of the virus is so high that families are not allowed to visit patients. So, when a patient is nearing death, critical care nurses connect loved ones with patients. “We had a patient who was failing and the nurse put on all of her PPE, went into the patient’s room and made phone calls to every family member who wanted to have a chance to speak to the patient to say goodbye,” Hewitson says. “She was in there for an hour with family member after family member, ensuring everyone was able to say final words to the patient.”

Article content Staff get support to help get through such emotionally charged moments. But Hewitson says the pandemic is taking its toll. “All of the nurses here are struggling at this point with their mental health because of how long we’ve been in this – 13 or 14 months now,” she says. “When we go home we don’t really want to put the burden on our families by discussing it all over again. “But, at the same time, we need to talk about it. So, it’s a bit of a balance.” Dr. Damien Medina, a critical care physician, recalls the early days of the pandemic. “At that time, the directive to critical care wards was to create capacity because we were likely going to see a deluge of patients,” Medina says. “We were to prepare for a worst-case scenario.” “We came out of that first wave relatively unscathed and we were thinking, ‘We’re doing okay. We’re not doing too bad in Brantford’.” But that situation has changed. “I can tell you I have been here all this week and started my shift with four COVID patients vented and now we have 14 vented, 18 patients total with three patients on our surge floor,” Medina says. “We had to move them there out of necessity. “I can tell you this is a very different pandemic compared to last year and that’s based on the variants that are spreading.” He said the COVID variants are affecting younger people than in the first wave and it’s affecting them more severely and more quickly. About half of the COVID patients at BGH are from the Greater Toronto Area because hospitals there are at capacity. Most require ventilation, says Medina.

Article content “That’s the part that worries me,” says the doctor. “There are other patients that require critical care services that we might not be able to accommodate because of the amount of work required to treat these (COVID) patients. “We’re not at that point yet be we are perilously close to it.” Medina enjoys playing a variety of sports, something he has not been able to indulge because of pandemic restrictions. “Thank God I have a supportive family. I can lean on them as my crutch,” Like everyone else on the critical care ward, Medina has taken on extra shifts, “I think what I’d like people to understand is that COVID is real,” he says. “It is very serious; it’s nothing to be trifled with. “It doesn’t discriminate based on age, race or gender and you’re really rolling the dice by not adhering to public health protocols. “You don’t know if you’re going to be the person on a ventilator and potentially dying as a result of this.” Medina praises the efforts of the nurses. “I remember a year ago when there were fire and police trucks coming by and making noise and people were calling us health-care heroes,” he says. “That sentiment seems to have waned and nurses are feeling forgotten. “Even though they have been vaccinated, they have only been partially vaccinated and they’re treating patients and it’s still very scary.” “It’s disheartening when they hear about people who don’t believe the pandemic is real.” Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, medical director of critical care at BGH for 10 years, says the impact of the pandemic is hard on families of medical staff.

"They have to look at you going to work every day and they worry for you and you worry for them," he says. "It's hard on the kids because you can't do some of the things that you've always enjoyed doing together." He said there have been many difficult times in the critical care ward but one shift stands out. "It was definitely a long night, where we had to resuscitate a patient for a very long time," Ajayi recalls. "We were overwhelmed and, by the end of it, we were all exhausted – mentally and physically." He says the third wave is hitting hospitals across the province. "I think people need to understand that this is real and that there are a lot of people working really hard to keep everyone safe," Ajayi says. "What happens outside ends up in here and that's what we're dealing with right now. "But, at the end of the day, this is what we're trained to do and I'm proud of our efforts. Everyone has really stepped up to the plate." Sharlene Davies, manager of critical care, respiratory therapy, praises the effort of everyone at BGH. "This team is amazing," Davies says. "They support each other and work countless hours of overtime to ensure patients are cared for, especially in these difficult times. "We're grateful for their efforts."

