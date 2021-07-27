'Benefits are clear' of COVID vaccinations

Tens of thousands of cases of COVID-19 in Ontario have been prevented by vaccines, Brant’s acting medical officer of health said Tuesday.

At his weekly media briefing, Dr. Malcolm Lock said statistics provided by the province demonstrate how vaccines are keeping people from becoming ill from COVID-19 and its variants and preventing thousands from going to hospital.

“The provincial data we have seen from June underscores how important it is to receive both doses of the vaccine,” Lock said.

“The risk of COVID-19 was 4.7 times higher in unvaccinated individuals compared to those fully vaccinated, and 3.4 times higher compared to those partially vaccinated.”

Even though Ontario hospitalization numbers dropped in June, the number of unvaccinated COVID patients was three times higher than those who had received at least one dose, said Lock.

“As a result of the direct effects of Ontario’s vaccination program, Public Health Ontario has estimated 30,395 cases among individuals 18 and older have been prevented to date. The benefits are clear – getting vaccinated means you are less likely to get infected or suffer severe outcomes.”

Lock said Brant County Health Unit does not keeping statistics on whether new COVID cases involve vaccinated or unvaccinated people because this area currently has such low numbers.

“To analyze how effective the vaccine is you need an aggregate source of data and Public Health Ontario is working on that,” he said.

“But, in general, the number of fully vaccinated people succumbing to COVID is relatively low.”

Lock said vaccines are increasingly important as more services, locations and activities continue to reopen to the public.