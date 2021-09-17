Bell heads to Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia

In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters.

Article content

Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you.

…

En route to Philadelphia, Alec penned this letter to Mabel from New York. Having succumbed to her wishes that he attend the Centennial Exposition, he clearly was feeling guilty for leaving his school responsibilities behind at examination time. However, in the end, the trip would prove invaluable.

…

Everett House, New York

June 18th, 1876

My darling May

There is no turning back now! Here I am in New York and shall be in Philadelphia tonight!

I have been dreaming of your poor dear pale face all night long – and feel quite guilty about it. You know May darling I love you far better than my Normal class – so I shall try to be patient in Philadelphia for your sake. Don’t worry yourself about me. I shall do just whatever your father thinks best – and stay just as long as he thinks advisable – if you will promise to have some red roses for me when I return. I must confess I don’t see what good I can accomplish in Philadelphia unless I stay there for a long time – and so far as Gray and Telegraphy are concerned I shall feel far happier & more honoured if I can send out a band of competent teachers of the deaf & dumb who will accomplish a good work – than I should be to receive all the telegraphic honours in the world. I do feel very impatient about being absent from my class just at this very time of all others – for the probabilities are we shall never have the opportunity of meeting together again as we have done during the past six months – and there is much to be done yet before we separate. But I do declare here I am giving you more food for worry and anxiety! I shall keep my rebellious thoughts to myself – and submit patiently and quietly to the decrees – of my dear tyrant – hoping that all may come out right in the end. I am waiting here for the proper hour to call at No. 10 E. Fourteenth St.

I shall write to Eddie Wilson asking him to forward all letters &c. to you.

With much love

Your own

Alec

Miss Mabel G. Hubbard

Brattle St., Cambridge

The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.