BCHU notes slight drop in new cases

The restrictions include no outdoor gatherings except with members of your own household, the closing of all non-essential construction, cutting outdoor recreational amenities like golfing, and access to basketball courts and playgrounds, and reducing big box stores to a 25 percent capacity.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced new restrictions that took effect almost immediately as of Saturday and extended the existing stay-at-home order for the province.

While the health unit reports there are 11 people from Brantford-Brant in hospital, the Brant Community Healthcare System says there are 14, meaning some are being cared for from other regions.

The number of weekly cases, after counting just five days, has already surpassed all previous weeks and appears ready to continue rising.

The health unit said there were 32 new cases and it removed seven cases from the week due to three false-positives and four cases that belong to a different region.

On Saturday, COVID-19 numbers posted by the Brant County Health Unit dropped slightly after a record-breaking week of new cases.

Even more restrictions kick in Monday, including checkpoints at provincial borders with Quebec and Manitoba except for essential travel and a limit of 10 people at religious gatherings, weddings and funerals.

Brantford-Brant now has a total of 2,318 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic and 14 deaths. With 2,028 cases considered resolved, it leaves 276 active cases in the community, only slightly less than the 288 active cases posted Friday which was a new record.

The number of new cases means the area’s incidence rate is 202 and the tests that are coming back as positive are in the range of 9%.

On Friday, another 1,192 vaccinations were given with 194 of those shots going to people who already had first doses.

There are currently 22 ongoing outbreaks in the community: two care facilities, 11 schools or daycares, two public businesses and seven farms or non-public businesses. The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in those 22 outbreaks totals 89.

The health unit declared a new outbreak of six at a food processing plant and said the Pizzaville outbreak, also affecting six, is over.

The Brantford Transit Terminal outbreak, announced Friday as affecting four employees, was reduced to three workers Saturday due to a false positive.

Public health officials have said they believe transit riders would be a low-risk of catching the virus in this outbreak.

But riders who are worried about possible exposure or are experiencing symptoms should arrange an assessment and test.

Nearby Six Nations reported no new cases late Friday. It currently has a total of 453 cases and has nine active cases. There have been 10 deaths from the reserve but currently, no one is in hospital with the virus.

Across Ontario, new cases were counted at 4,362 and there were 34 deaths – the highest number in at least six weeks.

With 364,353 cases considered resolved and 7,698 people having died from the virus, it leaves 40,694 known active cases in the province.

Another 64,304 people were vaccinated on Friday.

