BCHS gets $12.9M provincial boost

The Brant Community Healthcare System is getting a $12.9-million boost from the provincial government.

The funding, announced by Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma on Friday, is part of a $696.6 million infusion to help Ontario hospitals cover working funds deficits.

The BCHS operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris.

“This investment is critical for the BCHS to progress towards its goal of financial sustainability through the pandemic and beyond,” said David McNeil, the system’s president and CEO.

He thanked the government for its support.

A working funds deficit occurs when an organization’s current liabilities exceed its current assets.

McNeil said that the BCHS had a working capital deficit of about $27 million, which was accumulated as a result of historical operating deficits. The announced funding will help reduce working capital deficit to about $13 million, he said.

McNeil noted that the BCHS had an operating surplus of $1.9 million for the fiscal year 2020-21, which ended March 31.

The money comes from a more than $1.2 billion investment previously announced by the provincial government to help hospitals remain financially stable and recover from pressures created and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

