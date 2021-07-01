Barber back in business
Al Cooper felt like he had entered a time warp on Wednesday.
“Given what I’ve seen so far today, I feel like I’m back in the 1970s,” the longtime Brantford barber said. “I’ve got customers with long hair and some who tried to cut their own hair over the past couple of months.
“Let’s just say I’ve been doing a lot of ‘fix and repair’ work today and I expect I’ll be doing a lot more of that over the next couple of weeks.”
Personal care services, such as barbershops and nail salons, were among the businesses that could reopen for the first time in months on Wednesday as the province entered step two of its COVID-19 reopening plan.
Under the plan, outdoor social gatherings and organized public events for up to 25 people are now permitted. Indoor social gatherings and organized public events for up to five people are also allowed.
Outdoor dining for up to six people at a table is also allowed in step two. Outdoor amusement and water parks, outdoor sports games, leagues, outdoor cinemas, performing arts, live music events and attractions at 25 per cent capacity are also permitted.
For a complete list of what’s allowed visit: www.ontario.ca/page/reopening-ontario .
“It has been a tough go that’s for sure,” Cooper, 73, said of the months he has had to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “All in all, I think we’ve been closed down for about five months.
“That’s five months without revenue and in all my years I’ve never experienced anything like that.”
Still, Cooper figured he’s fared better than most people in the personal care business.
“I have my own place and that really cuts down on the overhead costs because I don’t have to pay rent,” he said. “Also, I’ve been in business for 57 years and I have a lot of loyal customers.
“I’m not going to leave them and, fortunately, they’re not leaving me.”
Cooper said he empathizes with those who were just starting in the business prior to the pandemic.
It’s hard to pay rent when you don’t have no revenue coming in and many barbers have had to shut down, he said.
Asked if he felt a little rusty after being being off for so long, Cooper said no.
He said cutting hair is “just like riding a bike only easier.
“I picked up the scissors and was back in the groove right away,” he said.
“I sure did miss it though.”
He said he is booked solid into next week.
“Yeah, the phone started ringing right away when word came down that we’d be able to open Wednesday,” Cooper said. “I expect I’ll be pretty busy over the next month or so.
“But, after being off so long, I’m kind of looking forward to being busy.”
