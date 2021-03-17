Bailey optimistic as pandemic's end in sight

Article content

On March 17, 2020, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. This is one in a series of articles looking back on an extraordinary year.

Optimism and hope have replaced anxiety and fear as the COVID-19 pandemic enters a second year, says Brant Mayor David Bailey.

“At this time last year, there was a lot of fear in the community because back then we really didn’t know what we were dealing with,” Bailey said. “It was so new and we were sorting through a lot of information trying to figure out what we needed to do to keep the community safe.

“Now, a year later, we know what we need to do and, for the most part, we’re doing what we can to get through it.”

With multiple vaccines rolling out, “I think people are feeling positive right now,” Bailey said.

“We can see there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s not that far away. We can look to the future with some optimism.”

Bailey acknowledged that the past year has been hard on people and he worries about the impact of a third wave of the virus.