Auxiliary OPP officer faces more charges, including sex assault
Article content
An auxiliary constable with Norfolk OPP, charged last month with theft, is facing additional charges, including sex assault.
Police said Friday that Todd Frederick Boylan, 48, a five-year member of the auxiliary unit, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of voyeurism and two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication any child pornography.
Auxiliary OPP officer faces more charges, including sex assault Back to video
On May 27, police charged Boylan, who lives in Simcoe and works as a paramedic in Hamilton, with multiple counts of theft under $5,000 relating to multiple thefts from the men’s locker-room at the Simcoe Recreation Centre from 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Court documents filed at the time revealed a charge against Boylan on April 6 of possession of child pornography and a charge of making pornography from between June 1, 2020, and March 18, 2021.
Advertisement
Article content
The documents also allege that underwear was stolen in the locker-room thefts at the public facility, which includes a hockey rink and swimming pool.
Police said they did not announce the child pornography charges with the theft charges “due to concerns that it may possibly identify the victims.”
Boylan has been suspended from the auxiliary and, according to a City of Hamilton spokesperson, he is not currently working as a paramedic.
Police said they believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.