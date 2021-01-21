At-home learning continues for local students

Expositor staff
Jan 21, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  3 minute read
Remote learning will continue for elementary students in Ontario

Elementary and secondary students will continue to learn at home until further notice, officials with both local school boards have announced.

The announcement, which follows a statement Wednesday from the Ontario Ministry of Education, affects students with the Brant Haldimand-Norfolk Catholic and Grand Erie district school boards. Students at both boards were expecting to return to in-class learning next week.

Mike McDonald, the Catholic board’s director of education, said the ministry did not provide a scheduled return date.

“As soon as we receive any new details, we will share them with families,” said McDonald, adding that there will be no change to any of the delivery models for student instruction for the duration of the remote learning period.

“Although we know that this is disappointing for many, and some families will experience additional challenges, we are committed to offering meaningful remote learning and will continue to answer any questions that you may have.”

Grand Erie officials issued a similar statement. Families that previously selected online learning through the Grand Erie’s virtual learning academy are not affected by this week’s announcement, a  board spokesperson said.

The province said schools in just seven public health units in southern Ontario will reopen to in-person learning on Monday. They are” re Grey Bruce; Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge; Hastings and Prince Edward Counties; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington; Leeds, Grenville and Lanark; Peterborough; and Renfrew County.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government made its decision based on advice from the province’s top doctor.

“Getting students back into class is our top priority,” he said in a statement.

Wednesday’s announcement marked the latest move to extend online learning for several regions as Ontario continues to grapple with high levels of COVID-19.

In late December, the government announced that all schools would be closed to in-person learning for the first week of the winter term.

That closure was later extended to Jan. 25 for all schools in southern Ontario, while students in northern Ontario returned to physical classrooms on Jan. 11.

The government then declared a state of emergency on Jan. 12 and extended online learning for schools in five hot spots — including Toronto and Peel Region — until Feb. 10.

Lecce said that, as part of an effort to get students back in physical classrooms safely, the province will conduct asymptomatic testing at schools, enhance screening and require students from Grades 1 and up to wear masks.

A spokeswoman for Lecce said the province’s chief medical officer of health will advise the government on when in-person learning can resume in the schools that are currently teaching all classes online.

The president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario said Wednesday’s announcement was confusing, and adds “chaos and uncertainty” to Ontario’s school system.

Despite pledges from the government to bolster safety measures ahead of the return to class, Sam Hammond said he’s seen no evidence that has taken place.

“It’s just irresponsible, that the government is returning students and educators to many school boards as of Monday without any additional safety precautions or safety measures,” he said.

The president of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, which represents trustees, said if parents have questions about whether their school will reopen next week they should reach out to their local board.

Cathy Abraham said while the government has provided no timeline for reopening many other schools, she believes it will have to provide an update ahead of the Feb. 10 date it established for a return to class in hot spot regions.

“At some point before that there will have to be another decision made which is completely based on health numbers, as it should be,” she said.

The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic board said questions about technology or devices can be answered by calling a help desk at 519-756-6505, ext. 711, or emailing: helpdesk@bhncdsb.ca . All other questions should be directed to a child’s teacher or the school’s principal, the board said.

For the Grand Erie board, call 519-756-6301 or, toll free, 1-888-548-8878 or email: info@granderie.ca.

With files from Canadian Press