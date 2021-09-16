A 23-year-old man who was charged with aggravated assault earlier this week has seen the charges upgraded to manslaughter after his victim died on Wednesday.

Brantford Police said Thursday night that the a man who had sustained serious injuries during a disturbance around Sheridan Street and George Street at about 2 a.m. Sunday had been treated by paramedics and hospitalized.

Assault now deemed a homicide

Despite life-saving efforts, they said, the man died and the investigation was re-classified as a homicide. Police have set up an email address naming the victim – William Smith – in order to collect any possible evidence or tips from the public.

Police said earlier they believed the two men were in an argument before the assault occurred. They also said they were not looking for other suspects.

Connor Davison Gibson, 23, of Brantford is in police custody, charged with manslaughter.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of Sheridan Street between Market Street and George Street who witnessed the disturbance or may have dashboard camera footage to contact Det. Ryan Groen at 519-756-0113, ext. 2206.

The police have set up a dedicated email to receive any information, video or photos the public may have. Tips can be sent to williamsmithhomicide@police.brantford.on.ca.