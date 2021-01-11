Arrowdale judicial review application dismissed, city announces

Michelle Ruby
Jan 11, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
Photo by Brian Thompson /Expositor file photo

The city announced Monday that the Ontario Divisional Court has dismissed a judicial review application involving a group called Know Your City and its fight against city council’s decision to sell Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course.

In a public notice, the city said the court’s decision “did not overturn or invalidate council’s decision to sell a portion of the Arrowdale property” or to develop a portion of the former golf course into a public park.

Absent an appeal of the Divisional Court’s decision, the city will move forward with the sale of 31.97 acres of land to Elite M.D. and will continue to develop a community park, which will be available to all residents, not just golfers, year round,” said the notice issued late Monday afternoon.

Arguments by lawyers for Know Your City and the City of Brantford were heard last month in a Zoom hearing. The three-judge panel then reserved its decision.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

On Dec. 10, 2019, councillors, at a committee of the whole meeting, voted to recommend selling Arrowdale, which was ratified, on Dec. 17, by an 8-3 vote by council. The city says it will use proceeds from the sale to build affordable housing.

Representatives of Friends of Arrowdale, a group established to oppose the sale of the nine-hole golf course, and Know Your City, supporters that became incorporated to fight council’s decision, said the sale was hurried through with little public input.

Eric Gillespie, lawyer for Know Your City, said their case focused on three issues: council failed to follow its procedural bylaw when it made its decision; council failed to notify the First Nations about its decision; and council members had a “closed mind” when they made their decision.”

In arguing that council members had a closed mind, Gillespie introduced a number of emails exchanged between Mayor Kevin Davis and Coun. Jan Vanderstelt prior to council’s vote to sell Arrowdale, which he said “demonstrate that they had both prejudged the matter and any opposing representations made at the public meetings would be futile in changing their minds.”

The emails, obtained through freedom of information, indicate a behind-the-scenes effort to “ram” the decision through city council.

But Brian Duxbury, lawyer for the city, called the emails “only snapshots in time” of a process that evolved over two weeks. He argued that “this is how legislation gets advanced.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The city has a deal to sell Arrowdale to Elite M.D. Developments 32 acres of the golf course property for $14 million. The city is retaining 17 acres for development into a new community park.

Proceeds of the sale, less associated costs, will be allocated for affordable housing in the city. In addition, says the public notice, “the tax revenues generated from the redevelopment of the Arrowdale property will be transferred annually into a reserve fund dedicated to affordable housing initiatives to help support some of our community’s most vulnerable residents.”

The city says it will continue to develop the parkland, with residents giving input on the final design. Three concept designs have been shortlisted for consideration.