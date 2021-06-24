Arrest made in 2019 Coby Carter shooting death
Article content
A 24-year-old Hamilton, Ont., man has been arrested in the 2019 shooting death in Brantford of Coby (Kareem) Carter.
Charged with first-degree murder is Abdelaziz Faiz Ibrahim, Ontario Provincial Police and Brantford police announced Thursday at the Brantford police station.
Arrest made in 2019 Coby Carter shooting death Back to video
Carter, 22, of Hamilton was found dead on July 8, 2019, on Colborne Street West.
Ibrahim was arrested as part of a joint OPP and city police investigation entitled Project Grantham, which was created in response to the murder of Carter and the subsequent shooting deaths a Brantford couple in their home. Dorothy Lynn VanEvery, 62, and Larry Reynolds, 64, were killed on July 18, 2019.
Police said they have charged seven people in the deaths of VanEvery and Reynolds.
Charged with two counts each of first-degree murder are: Nathan Howes, 31, of Brantford; Salloum Jassem, 32, of Brant County; Malik Mbuyi, 20, and Thomy Baez-Eusebio, 23, both of Toronto; Dylan Alridge, 24, of North York, Ont.; and Terrell Philbert, 22, York, Ont.
Advertisement
Article content
In March 2020, Kareem Tamir Zedan, 23, of Pickering, Ont., also was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. But on April 23, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the case. Zedan was not the shooter, court was told.
An Ontario Court judge described the Reynolds-VanEvery homicides as a “botched contract killing.”
In the agreed-upon facts submitted to the court, Zedan acknowledged he was hired to commit a contract killing and that Reynolds and Lynn Van Every were not the targets. Also in the couple’s home the day of the shooting was the couple’s son, Roger Van Every, who was on a form of house arrest.
In 2018, the younger Van Every had been charged in a large drug raid in Jerseyville. His parents each pledged $3,000 in bail and agreed to act as his sureties.