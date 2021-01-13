Applause greets first local vaccine recipient

Article content

An infection control nurse from Hardy Terrace Long-term Care Home in Mount Pleasant received the first local dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Linda Dunham was part of a group of 54 front-line health-care workers vaccinated at the Brantford General Hospital, as part of a trial immunization clinic to ensure staff are prepared for mobile clinics that will begin visiting Brantford and Brant County long-term care homes on Thursday.

“I feel relieved,” said Dunham, who attended the clinic with 13 other staff from Hardy Terrace.

There was applause after Dunham was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Dunham, who has worked at Hardy Terrace since 2003, said it’s been a difficult year for most health-care workers. She said she has struggled to protect her own mother, who is in her 80s and lives at home, and mother-in-law, who is in her 90s and lives at Hardy Terrace.

“We get tested every week and, on Thursdays, the first thing I do is check my results.”