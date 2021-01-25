Appetite grows for local restaurants during pandemic

Vincent Ball
Jan 25, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read
Mary Palka, of Brantford, created Food-to-Go in Brantford/Brant &amp; Area to help support and promote local restaurants through the COVID-19 pandemic. Submitted
Residents of Brantford and Brant County appear to have an appetite for local eateries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food-to-Go in Brantford/Brant & Area,  a Facebook page created to support local restaurants,  has grown to more than 9,000 members in less than a year and shows no signs of slowing down, says its founder.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the membership reached 10,000 by the end of the week,” Mary Palka said. “It’s really quite remarkable and I can’t say that this is something I expected.

“It got support right from the beginning and, then in May and June, it really started to take off.”

The group can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/525540334819276.

Palka, a realtor, started the group last March heading into the first pandemic shutdown.

“I’m not in the restaurant business but a lot of my friends are and I was worried about how it was going to impact them,” she said.

“I needed to do something to help.  I needed a project and so I started this group.”

Palka has since been joined by Terra Wilton, as an administrator, and Natasha Lea Crook, who is the moderator.

She said she is unsure of the number of local restaurants but, when looking to purchase gift cards for giveaways to be posted on the page, she discovered more than 300 food-serving locations in Brantford and Brant County.

“We all need to remember that they employ people, pays taxes and rent,” Palka said. “And we all need to do what we can to help them through the pandemic.

“I think it’s a pretty tough business to begin with but then when you get hit with something like this, you really have to be able to adapt quickly to survive.”

During the latest pandemic shutdown, restaurants have had to rely on takeout.  Even when they were allowed to open during the summer, restaurants had to spend money to meet health protocols, noted Palka.

Restaurants can post specials on the Facebook page and customers can share their experiences and offer suggestions.

One person recently asked for a recommendation on where to buy a bigger than average bowl of soup. The query received 20 replies and several recommendations.

Visitors to the page can also search for recommendations for a range of restaurants,

]“We encourage people to keep it positive and suggest that if they have a bad experience, they should take it up with the restaurant before posting,” Palka said.

The page does have guidelines encouraging respectful dialogue. It also has a lot of photographs.

“Oh, yes, it’s unbelievable how many people like to take photographs of their food,” Palka said.

Meanwhile, there are other pages on Facebook that are also encouraging Branford and area residents to buy local.

Shop Local Brantford and Brant County support local businesses through the pandemic. It can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/250220359351298. As of Monday, the group had 3,800 members.

