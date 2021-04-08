





Share this Story: Anti-lockdown protest targets MPP

Anti-lockdown protest targets MPP Photo by Vincent Ball / The Expositor

Article content jpg, BR protest1 We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Anti-lockdown protest targets MPP Back to video protest2 ST. GEORGE More than 30 people banged pots and marched down St. George’s Main Street on Thursday to demand an end to government lockdowns during the pandemic. They gathered in front of St. George Family Eyecare Centre, the optometry office of Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma. Watching the demonstration from her Main Street business was JoAnne Webb, owner of JoRo Flowers. “This is a mental health day for me,” said Webb. “You can only be angry for so long before you get exhausted and right now I’m exhausted.” She said the pandemic and multiple lockdowns have taken a toll on her business and on her. “This isn’t just a business for me,” said Webb, noting that she taught floral arrangement at Mohawk College for 28 years. “It’s my passion, this is who I am.” Now she has endure another lockdown, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last 28 days. “It has been hard on me. It’s been hard on lot of small businesses.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content She said last year she had orders for 42 weddings cancelled. “And, on Valentine’s Day, my biggest day of the year, I was shutdown again,” Webb said. “I had another two weddings scheduled for this coming weekend and they have been cancelled.” Webb said she is frustrated because, while she was shutdown earlier in the pandemic. big stores were able to sell flowers. And she noted that pop-up vendors were selling flowers at a time when her store had to close. “When it comes to living with COVID-19, everyone seems to be living by different rules,” she said. “Some stores, the bigger stores, are getting rich while some, like me, are really getting hurt and clinging by our fingernails.” Under the restrictions during the latest lockdown, the bigger stores are limited to selling basic items. But Webb said she wonders how strictly the regulations will be enforced. jpg, BR The plight of Webb and other small business owners is one reason why Danielle McBain, of Brantford, and others participated in Thursday’s demonstration, which was organized by No More Lockdowns Brantford. “I’m really concerned about the impact on small businesses and mental health,” said McBain, adding that she knows of several people who have taken their own lives over the past year. Another woman who declined to provide her name said business owners are having a tough time. “They just can’t keep going and they’re not likely going to survive another lockdown.” The demonstration began in the parking lot of the St. George Community Centre, with marchers briefly stopping at Bouma’s optometry office before heading to Bouma’s house. After gathering in front of Bouma’s house, the demonstrators returned to his optometry office before eventually dispersing.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A spokesperson for Bouma said the MPP, who was home, encourages everyone to stay home and follow provincial health guidelines concerning physical distancing and gathering restrictions. Bouma posted a message on Twitter noting that, while a stay-at-home order is in place, people can go outside for walks to enjoy nature and the sunshine. One man who disagreed with the demonstration, gave protesters a thumbs down. Towards the end of the demonstration someone tossed an egg at the protesters and another person drove up in a van and stopped in front of the crowd. The driver’s van had a couple of signs calling the demonstrators idiots and telling them to come visit the driver in the ICU – intensive care unit. As of Thursday afternoon, no charges had been laid by OPP in connection with the event. Prior to the demonstration, the protesters met with representatives of the OPP provincial liaison team, which deals with demonstrations, protests and labour disputes. Protesters were given a card explaining what theys could and couldn’t do and possible consequences. At least one protester carefully read the card and pointed out something to a reporter. “Check this out,” she said. “Under the ‘You can’t’ section’ it says you can’t wear a mask or disguise during an unlawful assembly, or, with intent to commit an indictable offence.” Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford