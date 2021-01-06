Annual Storybook Breakfast turns into digital picnic for kids

Article content

When the pandemic quashed hopes of hosting the annual Storybook Breakfast, organizers turned the event into a picnic.

“We’re trying to be creative,” executive director Sharon Brook, executive director of Kids Can Fly a registered charity that supports parenting and early learning.

“The breakfast is our biggest fundraiser of the year and, without money, we can’t continue to deliver our programs. Plus the community looks forward to it.”

The annual event draws sellout crowds for a hot breakfast buffet that allows children to interact with Disney princesses, superheros and storybook characters.

Brooks said Kids Can Fly first decided to do a drive-thru event on the grounds of the Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant, allowing children to see the characters and collect items for a “picnic basket.” But that idea got shelved by stricter lockdown regulations.

So, the new event will see children register for a visit by a character who will drop off a package that will include a book, picnic snacks and a craft activity.