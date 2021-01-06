Annual Storybook Breakfast turns into digital picnic for kids

Susan Gamble
Jan 06, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
Peppa Pig – one of many storybook characters that will be involved in the Feb. 6 Storybook Breakfast Picnic – shows off a sample book, activity and snack box at the home of Ellie and Lylah Moffat.
When the pandemic quashed hopes of hosting the annual Storybook Breakfast, organizers turned the event into a picnic.

“We’re trying to be creative,” executive director Sharon Brook, executive director of Kids Can Fly a registered charity that supports parenting and early learning.

“The breakfast is our biggest fundraiser of the year and, without money, we can’t continue to deliver our programs. Plus the community looks forward to it.”

The annual event draws sellout crowds for a hot breakfast buffet that allows children to interact with Disney princesses, superheros and storybook characters.

Brooks said Kids Can Fly first decided to do a drive-thru event on the grounds of the Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant, allowing children to see the characters and collect items for a “picnic basket.” But that idea got shelved by stricter lockdown regulations.

So, the new event will see children register for a visit by a character who will drop off a package that will include a book, picnic snacks and a craft activity.

The registration also includes a link to a virtual event, during which children can eat their snacks while they watch storybook characters sing songs with Jane Flinders and try a draw-along with Guelph author and artist Werner Zimmermann.

“Werner is a fantastic children’s presenter,” said Brooks. “He’ll be reading one of his books and doing the draw-along. He’s really popular and so engaging that even a toddler will sit and watch him.”

Among items included for children will be charcoal, paper and pencils, along with several crafts that tie in with featured books.

Brooks said Flinders does virtual singalongs with her granddaughter Lucy on the Kids Can Fly Facebook page each week. She has proved to be popular with youngsters and their caregivers, sometimes getting 1,000 hits on a video from people near and far.

There also will be a skit by the Whimsical Players.

Tickets for the Storybook Picnic will go on sale Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. and will be limited to 160 homes. They cost $12 per child.

The event will take place Feb. 6, with deliveries to take place between 10 a.m. and noon.

Brooks said the event is being sponsored by the James F. Boughner Foundation and Paul and Margot Williamson. Longo’s grocery chain is providing all the food treats and Roger Duck from Digital Duck is  producing the 45-minute virtual picnic.

“We hope this will be as popular as the breakfast,” said Brooks. “We know people are looking for things to do and we’re out there trying to support families.”

Recasting the Storybook Breakfast has been just one of the challenges during the pandemic for Kids Can Fly, which supports families through in-person events, support groups and activities.

These days, online support groups and crafts and virtual music time are being offered.

“In the fall, we started doing activity kits,” said Brooks. “Our families can register and pick up an activity kit that’s good for four weeks.

“They’re free, but we have a cap on how many we can give out. Fortunately, we know how to stretch a dollar.”

The group has turned its post-partum support network into a weekly online group and started another online gathering called Hugs for New Moms, aimed at supporting women who had babies during the pandemic.

For more information, go to www.kidscanfly.ca.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble