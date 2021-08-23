AMO conference produces 'positive' results, says mayor

City politicians are upbeat with results of this month’s Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference.

“We had three really good meetings where we were dealing with specific issues and received a positive response,” said Mayor Kevin Davis.

“It was fewer meetings this year but it was more productive.”

Again this year, the conference was held virtually due to the pandemic. The three-day conference, which wrapped up last week, drew 1,400 participants.

Along with the mayor, the Brantford delegation included councillors Cheryl Antoski, Greg Martin and John Utley, CAO Brian Hutchings, public works GM Inderjit Hans, and Sasha Hill, chief of staff, office of the mayor and CAO

Davis said the top priority discussed with Health Minister Christine Elliott was the need to expand and upgrade Brantford General Hospital.

“Even though the city doesn’t have jurisdiction or management of the health-care system, it’s very important to our community,” the mayor said. “Everyone acknowledges we need a better hospital.”

Davis said that message was conveyed to the minister, along with the need to have better co-ordination among Ontario Health Teams, public health units and the municipality.

The mayor also welcomed a commitment from the Environment Ministry to visit Brantford’s landfill site in response to the city’s request that the province invest in developing an organic waste processing hub in the municipality in partnership with surrounding municipalities. The hub is envisioned as a processing plant for the city’s eventual green bin waste program and a way to collect methane gas that’s created as part of the process.