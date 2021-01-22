Agriculture federation awards scholarships

Vincent Ball
Brant County Federation of Agriculture
Brooke Corner and Raechel Charlton have a lot in common.

Both are 18 and graduates of Pauline Johnson Collegiate. Both attended Onondaga-Brant School together. And, recently, they were each presented with Brant County Federation of Agriculture scholarships worth $1,500.

Brooke Corner, 18, is a recipient of a Brant County Federation of Agriculture scholarship. Submitted
Corner, who is the daughter of John and Kim and brother of Jackson, is in her first year studying environment sustainability and ecosystems through a four-year program offered jointly by Georgian College and Lakehead University. When finished, Corner will have earned an honours bachelor of arts and science degree in environmental sustainability from Lakehead and an environmental technician diploma from Georgian.

“Growing up, I always had an interest in animals, nature and the environment,” Corner said. “I can still remember telling my parents they shouldn’t be buying plastic water bottles.

“When I got to PJ I was part of the E3 program and it really helped me decide what I wanted to do after high school.”

E3 stands for ecology, environment and education. The program gives students an opportunity to participate in a range of activities from planting trees to rehabilitating streams.

The Georgian-Lakehead program has a similar approach.

“I really like the hands-on aspect of the program because it really complements the theoretical and academic work,” Corner said.

Although she hasn’t decided what she’d like to do after university, her post-secondary education will give her plenty of options, including forest ecology, soil science, bio-geography and conservation geography and ecological restoration..

“I’m really grateful for the support I’ve received from the Brant County Federation of Agriculture,” Corner said. “It’s a big help and I’ll be able to use the money to help cover my tuition.”

Raechel Charlton, 18, is a recipient of a Brant County Federation of Agriculture scholarship. submitted
Charlton is enrolled in an interior design program offered by Georgian College but is attending classes remotely from the family farm in Brant County. Charlton is the daughter of Terry and Pam and sister of Reegan, Cailyn and Kelsey.

“It’s something that I’ve always really enjoyed,” she said.

“When I was in high school, I worked with a neighbour setting up weddings. It was so interesting and I learned a great deal from her.”

Her neighbour is Leslie Groves, of Warehouse 84.

Charlton said she will be able to put her scholarship money to good use.

“It’s a really big help and I’d really like to thank the federation for their support,” she said. “I need a lot of software programs for my course and that’s how I’ll be using the scholarship money.”

