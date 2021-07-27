Agreement reached to amalgamate children's agencies
Article content
An agreement has been reached to amalgamate Brant Family and Children’s Services and the Children’s Aid Society of Haldimand and Norfolk.
Advertisement
Article content
The amalgamation proposal was approved late last week by the boards of directors and memberships of both organizations, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Agreement reached to amalgamate children's agencies Back to video
The proposal is now with the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services for submission to the Ontario Public Guardian and Trustee and Service Ontario for final government approvals. Should all approvals be received, the amalgamation will take effect April 1, 2022.
“I believe the amalgamation will help the new organization become more sustainable,” said Sally Johnson, executive director of Brant Family and Children Services.
“We believe it’s a good thing for kids and families.”
Brant FACS and the CAS of Haldimand and Norfolk announced in late January 2020 they had begun amalgamation discussions. Talks between the two agencies stalled when the pandemic was declared in March of that year but resumed in late summer.
The organizations said an amalgamation would “create economies of scale” that would enhance service delivery in all communities they serve.
The amalgamation plan is the latest in a series of recent changes at the Brant agency that included the departure of longtime executive director Andy Koster and the resignation of the entire volunteer board in July 2019 in the wake of staff layoffs and provincial demands to cut costs further.
The Ministry of Community and Social Services appointed Bernadette Gallagher, former head of the Haldimand-Norfolk CAS, as executive director and placed the Brant agency under provincial supervision, which was extended to July 12, 2021.
Advertisement
Article content
Before she retired in July 2020, Gallagher sent a letter to the agency’s voting community members, notifying them their memberships would not be renewed, there would be no annual meeting and no volunteer board.
Johnson was appointed by the province to succeed Gallagher.
She said the amalgamation decision is one of the first for the agency’s new appointed board, which became official in June, although members have been serving in advisory capacities since February.
The board is chaired by Jo-Anne Flood, who recently retired as executive director of Brantwood Community Services. Vice-chair is Greg Anderson, chair of the Grand Erie District School Board.
Other members include: retired accountants William Hyde and Rhonda Morley; two appointees from Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Coun. Evan Sault and Early Years co-ordinator Katharine Brown; foster parent Adelle Norg; and Jane Angus, known for her work with Contact Brant.
“They’ve volunteered their time in a pretty significant way already and will continue to do so,” said Johnson.
She said the amalgamation decision is based on a feasibility study and input from staff, focus groups, young people in care, foster parents and the city and Brant County.
Johnson said layoffs, retirements and resignations have helped reduce full-time equivalent positions by 45.
She said the reduction has had “little to no impact at the front-line level and caseloads continue to be manageable. We monitor them weekly.”
The cuts reduced the organization’s budget for salaries by almost $2 million.
Johnson said organization ended its last fiscal year with a surplus.
If the amalgamation is approved, Johnson said the organization’s head office would remain at 70 Chatham St. in Brantford and services would continue to provided at the Haldimand and Norfolk CAS’s Townsend location.
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble