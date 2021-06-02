Article content

While attending Paris District High School, Dianne Kosar considered becoming a teacher.

Then she met Jean Hutty, the youth leader at her church.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. After 50 years, BGH nurse passes baton Back to video

“I admired Jean,” Kosar said. “Her passion for nursing captured my attention and I decided instead of teaching I would like to be a nurse.”

On June3, Kosar will retire from the Brantford General Hospital after 50 years as a registered nurse.

Studying nursing at the BGH School of Nursing, Kosar trained in the operating rooms. She knew the OR was where she wanted to be when she graduated in 1971.

“You are part of a team, sometimes helping people at their greatest time of need.”

She said she remembers one patient who needed to quickly undergo surgery.

“The OPP were racing blood from Hamilton as she was given her last rites. It was very traumatic,” said Kosar. “A few years ago, the same patient returned to the hospital and she remembered me holding her hand. She was so thankful.”