Activities put focus on mental health

Virtual events and activities are planned to mark Mental Health Week, May 3 to 9.

Organizers say naming, expressing and dealing with our emotions—even when they’re uncomfortable—can make us feel better.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

“At a time when people are experiencing unprecedented stress and feelings of anxiety related to COVID-19, this Mental Health Week, let’s focus on understanding our emotions. Recognizing, labelling and accepting our feelings are all part of protecting and promoting good mental health for everyone.”

The Brant Haldimand Norfolk & Six Nations Mental Health Week planning committee is co-facilitated by Lill Petrella of Canadian Mental Health Association, Brant Haldimand Norfolk branch, and Christine Dragojilovich, from Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services and comprises many communities agencies in Brantford, Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk and Six Nations.

For more information, and a full listing of the calendar of events, visit the BHN Mental Health Week Facebook and Instagram pages.