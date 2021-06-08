Acting MOH 'cautiously optimistic' heading into Step One of reopening

Brant County’s acting medical officer of health is urging residents to continue to follow public health guidelines as the province enters Step One of the pandemic reopening plan on Friday.

“As they say in politics, ‘I’m cautiously optimistic,’” Dr. Malcolm Lock said Tuesday when asked if the province can avoid a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. “But that’s provided we keep up with our vaccinations and continue to follow public health guidelines, like physical distancing.

“I think that it’s reasonable to be moving into Step One but we can’t go overboard.”

Although caseload figures and other indicators are trending in the right direction, disregarding public health measures could prolong the pandemic, Lock said.

The doctor noted that last week saw another drop in our week-over-week local COVID case numbers.

“This marks the fourth straight week we’ve seen decreases in our overall case count,” he said.