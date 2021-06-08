Acting MOH 'cautiously optimistic' heading into Step One of reopening
Brant County’s acting medical officer of health is urging residents to continue to follow public health guidelines as the province enters Step One of the pandemic reopening plan on Friday.
“As they say in politics, ‘I’m cautiously optimistic,’” Dr. Malcolm Lock said Tuesday when asked if the province can avoid a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. “But that’s provided we keep up with our vaccinations and continue to follow public health guidelines, like physical distancing.
“I think that it’s reasonable to be moving into Step One but we can’t go overboard.”
Although caseload figures and other indicators are trending in the right direction, disregarding public health measures could prolong the pandemic, Lock said.
The doctor noted that last week saw another drop in our week-over-week local COVID case numbers.
“This marks the fourth straight week we’ve seen decreases in our overall case count,” he said.
“These trends are extremely promising but we still need residents to continue to follow guidelines.”
He said residents are urged to keep non-household contacts to a minimum.
Under the Step One guidelines, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people with physical distance between those from different households are allowed.
Outdoor dining with a limit of four per table is allowed and non-essential retail is allowed to open at 15 per cent capacity.
For a complete list of what’s allowed in Step One visit www.ontario.ca/page/reopening-ontario .
The province will remain in Step One for at least 21 days to give public health officials an opportunity to evaluate key indicators, including caseload and the state of the health-care system, Lock said.
If at the end of the 21 days, the province has vaccinated 70 per cent of adults with one dose and 20 per cent of adults with two doses and there are continued improvements in other key public health indicators, Ontario can move to Step Two, with further loosening of restrictions.
As of Tuesday, first doses of vaccine had been administered to 104,453 local residents, while 11,647 had received both doses. The Brant County Health Unit, which updates the percentage weekly, said 67 per cent of residents, 18 and older, have received their first dose.
Meanwhile, vaccination clinics offered by the health unit are booked for the next two weeks with many young people scheduled to receive their first doses and some adults set to receive their second doses.
Residents are asked to visit the health unit’s website at www.bchu.org/ or follow the health unit’s social media channels for information about when an accelerated second dose can be offered to them.
