Access Storage Sports and Entertainment has reopened following discussions with city officials.

Bill Harding, of the Brantford Sports Council, said the 74,000-square-foot facility was cleared for opening on Wednesday. It was shut down by the city’s bylaw enforcement department a week ago due to concerns about compliance with COVID-19 public health orders.

Access Storage Sports cleared for reopening

The facility provides year-round space for baseball volleyball, soccer, hockey and other sports. There have been no cases of COVID-19 at the facility since the pandemic started.

“We’ve have some very positive discussions with the city and we’re pleased to be reopened,” Harding said. “Everyone was on the same page and the health and safety of everyone involved is paramount.”

Sports groups who use the facility for training have either been contacted or will be contacted Thursday to book times. Harding said he expects most sports groups to return to the facility on the weekend.