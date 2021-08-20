2021 soap box derby postponed

For the second year in a row, the traditional Labour Day soap box derby is a no-go due to the pandemic.

Last year’s derby, which would have been the 64th annual, was postponed in hopes that it could be run on May 1, 2021, which is International Workers Day. But those plans also were scuttled.

And now the Brantford and District Labour Council says a derby won’t be held on Sept. 6.

“We wanted to let people know now because we didn’t want kids to get their hopes up,” said Roxanne Bond, secretary of the council’s board.

The event normally draws 50 to 70 participants and a crowd of family members who gather to watch races that pit kids in homemade carts racing on the Icomm Drive hill.

Bond said May 1 next year lands on a Sunday, so, if a soap box derby is held, it would be on April 30.

More information about plans will be on the labour council’s website at www.brantforddistrictlabourcouncil.ca.