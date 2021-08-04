19-year-old woman reported missing earlier Wednesday has been found

Vincent Ball
Aug 04, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Brantford police say Kimberley Bezkorow, reported missing earlier today (Wednesday) has been safely located.

Police thank the public and media for their assistance.

