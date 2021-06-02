





Article content The Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. Seven new cases were reported Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 11 new local COVID-19 cases reported Back to video However, active cases fell to 81 on Wednesday from 84 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations also dropped as the Brant Community Health Care System reported Wednesday that two COVID patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital, down from three the previous day. None was in critical care. The health unit reports three patients are hospitalized with the difference due to the timing in reporting numbers. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,276 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,175 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,105 variants of concern. Of those, 733 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 248 are the E484K mutation, 58 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 66 the P.1 lineage (Brazil).

Article content Vaccinations in the area now stand at 93,038 of those vaccinated, 6,981 have completed their vaccination series. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Second-dose appointments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines opened to those aged 80 and older this week. It’s expected that those aged 70 to 79 will be able to book their second dose appointments the week of June 14. Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards. • Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, three staff members • St. Leonard’s Community Services Youth Resource Centre, May 25, one resident

Article content • Community Living Brant Facility No. 3, May 22, one resident, two staff members • Portway Dentistry (Brantford), May 26, two cases • Food Processing No. 6, May 31, 10 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were no active cases as of Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved. Exact numbers were not available but 32 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 27 per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 733 new cases in the past 24 hours. The rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 978, the lowest the number has been since Nov. 4. One week ago the rolling seven-day average was 1,622. There were 25 deaths reported from Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,791. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 708 people receiving care Wednesday. Of those people, 576 are in intensive care units. The province administered 139,901 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. There are now 9,342,121 people vaccinated and 781,163 who are fully vaccinated.

