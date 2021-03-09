$10,000 reward announced in woman's murder

Article content

Brantford police on Tuesday announced a $10,000 reward to help solve the murder of Shannon Burnside last March 11.

“Investigators are hopeful that this reward, in conjunction with the information already known to police, will assist in providing justice for Shannon and closure to her family,” police said in a statement.

Burnside was found dead in her home on Mintern Avenue. Police waited until they were contacted by The Expositor last November to publicly announce that her death was being treated as a homicide.