$10,000 reward announced in woman's murder

Expositor staff
Mar 09, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Shannon Burnside.
Shannon Burnside. Supplied

Brantford police on Tuesday announced a $10,000 reward to help solve the murder of Shannon Burnside last March 11.

“Investigators are hopeful that this reward, in conjunction with the information already known to police, will assist in providing justice for Shannon and closure to her family,” police said in a statement.

Burnside was found dead in her home on Mintern Avenue. Police waited until they were contacted by The Expositor last November to publicly announce that her death was being treated as a homicide.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers