10 more people test positive for COVID-19

The Brant County Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19.

Updated figures posted on the health unit’s website say there are 72 active cases of the virus in the community with three people receiving treatment in hospital.

On Saturday, the health unit reported that a man in his 80s had died of the virus bringing the local COVID-19 death toll to 13 since the start of the pandemic.

With one day of counting left to go, the health unit has recorded 62 positive tests over the past week. That compares favourably to the 88 cases recorded for the week ending March 14 but is well above the 44 cases for the week ending March 7.

According to the health unit, there have been 1,679 positive tests for the virus in Brantford-Brant and of those, 1,579 have been resolved.

As of Sunday, a total of 18,972 vaccinations have been administered with 2,566 people completing their vaccination series.

Meanwhile, 81,380 tests for the virus have been performed locally with most of those – 77,311 – being done at the Brant Community Healthcare System assessment centre.