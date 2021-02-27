How to replace your gym routine with your home workout

If you feel like you’ve gotten out of shape over the course of the pandemic, you’re not alone.

With gyms closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many of us have seen our normal workout routines disrupted, and many may feel like they’ve lost progress.

“Everyone realized, when the gyms closed, how much time they had spent there,” said Jared Smith, a fitness promoter and owner of the new Herc’s Nutrition franchise in Brantford, Ont.

“It affected their mental health as much as their physical health.”

His message is simple: Even during a pandemic, staying active and maintaining a healthy diet is as crucial as ever. Jared offers some tips for optimizing your pandemic workout at home.

1. Stay hydrated.

Our bodies are primarily made up of water, and physical activity depletes our internal supply. It’s crucial to constantly replenish that supply throughout the day.

Adult females should drink at least 1.5 litres of water a day, said Smith. Adult males should drink about two litres.