Nine Brantford businesses who are hiring right now

Article content Whether you are a new graduate, looking for a job shift, or in search of a completely new career, Brantford’s local businesses just might have the opportunity you’ve been looking for. If you are looking to work from home, or ready to safely get back into a workplace, the opportunities in Brantford’s growing economy have something for everyone. Community Employment Service

If you need a job, we are here to help. Finding a job in today’s environment can be difficult. Community Employment Service can help you find your next job. Our experienced staff assist you with your job search, offer career counseling services, and help with training and placement support. We provide support in a COVID-19 safe environment or we can assist you through in-office, email or telephone service. Whether you need help with your job search, updating your resume, landing an interview, or understanding your career path, we are here to help.

To learn more, visit: www.crs-help.ca/employment/

519-751-4357 230

Shellard Lane, Brantford, ON

Article content EPL Plastics

EPL Plastics is a locally operated leader in the recycling and engineering plastics industry. We pride ourselves on creating an exciting, motivating, and always inclusive environment for our employees. If you are looking for a career where you can showcase your talents, expand your skills, and leave every day feeling accomplished, then you’ve come to the right place!

To learn more visit: www.eplplastics.ca

226-227-2170

55 Plant Farm Blvd, Brantford, ON Latham Pool Products

Latham builds dream pools for our customers and creates dream careers for over 1,600 employees in North America. As a Latham employee, you get to experience a high-performing, engaged, quality-focused and safety-minded culture dedicated to serving our dealers and consumers, amplifying our mission to provide top quality products, competitive lead times and customer-centric service.

To learn more, visit: www.lathampool.ca/about-us/careers/

519-756-3442 Ext. 5251

383 Elgin St. Brantford, ON LC Bakery Equipment Services Ltd.

Come join the LC Bakery Equipment Team today! We are currently seeking machine assemblers who can contribute to the assembly, quality, and production process in our manufacturing environment.

LC Bakery Equipment Services Ltd. has been in business for over 35 years, as a family-run company, specializing in equipment manufacturing for the bakery industry with expertise in design, manufacturing and fabrication. Over the last five years, we have adapted our focus to our outstanding ability to manufacture, while maintaining our top-notch quality and family culture.

To learn more visit: www.casasanta.ca

Applications can be emailed to: apply@lcbakery.com

519-752-8285

25 Easton Rd. Brantford, ON

Article content Mott Manufacturing Ltd.

Mott manufactures laboratory furniture, and equipment for the industrial, pharmaceutical, education, healthcare, and government markets. Mott places great importance on the design of our products, the health and well being of our customers, our employees, our community and the environment.

To learn more visit: www.mott.ca

519-752-7825

452 Hardy Rd. Brantford, ON Organic Express

We are looking for general labourers to join our team. These full-time positions require someone who is hard-working, motivated and a team player. Transportation to job sites is provided, but reliable transportation is required to the company’s location. Wages are negotiable, based on skills and abilities. We are an equal opportunity employer.

OSSD is required, you must be able to lift up to 25kg and work on your feet for long periods of time.

To learn more visit: www.organic-express.ca.

324 Governor’s Rd. E, Paris, ON

519-753-2581 St. Leonard’s Community Services

Looking for a career where you can make a difference? Join our team! St. Leonard’s Community Service has been an established part of the community for more than 50 years. We work within our community to help members overcome challenges through choices resulting in positive change, through services and programs in Addictions and Mental Health, Employment, Housing, and Justice. St. Leonard’s Community Services employees enjoy an attractive benefits package and a supportive and collaborative workplace, where diversity is respected, and hard work is recognized.

Learn more and apply today:www.st-leonards.com/agency/careers.

519-759-8830

Multiple Locations, Brantford, ON

Article content St. Leonard’s Community Services – Employment Services

Are you looking for a job? Looking to change careers and not sure where to start? St. Leonard’s Community Services Employment Services is here to help you every step of the way. From resume-building, applications, training, landing and preparing for an interview and more, our Employment Services team will offer friendly and professional assistance. Whether it is your first job or a career change – your job is out there, and we’ll help you find it.

Contact us today at 519-756-7665, or email bec@st-leonards.com

To learn more visit:www.st-leonards.com/employment

1-225 Fairview Dr. Brantford, ON Wee Watch Brantford-Brant

Are you at a career crossroads and want to work from home? Have you ever thought about running your own business? There has never been a better time to partner with Wee Watch Brantford-Brant, a licensed agency for home-based childcare providers. We provide extensive support right from the beginning, and there are so many benefits that we cannot wait to share with you. Meaningful work as an essential service for your community awaits you!

To learn more visit:www.weewatch.com/Brantford

519-758-2703

