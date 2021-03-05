Breadcrumb Trail Links News Local News Beloved hockey dad Walter Gretzky has passed away at 82 Share Share this Story: Beloved hockey dad Walter Gretzky has passed away at 82 Copy Link Email Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Toggle full screen mode Previous Gallery Image Hockey sticks and floral tributes are placed on the front lawn of Walter Gretzky's home in Brantford. Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor Hockey sticks and floral tributes lay on the front lawn of Walter Gretzky's home in Brantford, Ontario on Friday March 5, 2021. Canada's favourite hockey dad passed away at home Thursday at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor Floral tributes lay at the feet of a statue of Walter Gretzky outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. With it is one of his wife Phyllis, and Wayne Gretzky as a youngster, looking up at a larger statue of Wayne Gretzky hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head. Walter Gretzky passed away Thursday at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor Floral tributes lay at the feet of a statue of Walter Gretzky outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. With it is one of his wife Phyllis, and Wayne Gretzky as a youngster, looking up at a larger statue of Wayne Gretzky hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head. Walter Gretzky passed away Thursday at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor A statue of Walter Gretzky stands outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. With it is one of his wife Phyllis, and Wayne Gretzky as a youngster, looking up at a larger statue of Wayne Gretzky hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head. Walter Gretzky passed away Thursday at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor Hockey sticks and floral tributes are placed by Walter Gretzky's reserved parking spot at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario on Friday March 5, 2021. Canada's favourite hockey dad passed away at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor Tributes adorn the parking spot reserved for Walter Gretzky at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Complex in Brantford, Ontario on Friday March 5, 2021. Canada's best-known hockey dad passed away Thursday at his home, surrounded by his family. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor Located just a few blocks from the Gretzky home, Greenbrier Public School posted this message on Friday March 5, 2021 in Brantford, Ontario. Canada's favourite hockey dad passed away Thursday at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor Brantford city councillor John Sless is encouraging everyone to place a hockey stick on their front porch as a tribute to Walter Gretzky, Canada's beloved hockey dad who passed away Thursday at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor Brantford resident Randy Papple hoists a hockey stick and pair of skates up his flag pole on Friday as a tribute to Walter Gretzky. Brian Thompson Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor Walter Gretzky appeared on the cover of the November 2006 issue of ViBrant Magazine, a quarterly publication by The Expositor. Gretzky was helping promote the sale of angels as a fundraiser for the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. Walter's late wife Phyllis Gretzky loved angel figures. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Walter Gretzky, named Brantford's Lord Mayor could always be seen at citizenship ceremonies, part of the city's Canada Day celebrations including here on July 1, 2014. Photo by Brian Thompson /jpg, BR Brantford's Lord Mayor Walter Gretzky tries to put his hat on a shy youngster following citizenship ceremonies on Canada Day, July 1, 2017 in Brantford, Ontario. Photo by Brian Thompson /jpg, BR Walter Gretzky congratulates a woman during a citizenship ceremony on Canada Day, July 1, 2017 in Brantford, Ontario. Photo by Brian Thompson /jpg, BR Walter Gretzky gets a hug from Smile City Kitty, the mascot of the Paris Dental Centre on Saturday June 9, 2018 at Find Your Spirit, the tenth anniversary celebration of Harmony Square in downtown Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Canada's greatest hockey dad Walter Gretzky poses for a photograph with 12-year-old Cameron Manitowabi of Sudbury during an autograph session on Saturday January 5, 2019 at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. The 21st annual Walter Gretzky International house league hockey tournament attracted 108 teams from atom to midget levels. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Glen Morris native Jake Dotchin (left) of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Adam Henrique, Zac Dalpe and Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau stand with Brantford-Brant MP Phil McColeman and Walter Gretzky following a press conference on Wednesday August 9, 2017 for the Hockey Night in Brantford event at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Walter Gretzky autographs a hockey stick for Logan Gillingham, 13 of Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday January 9, 2016 at the 18th annual Walter Gretzky House League Tournamet at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Walter Gretzky signs autographs for Ancaster Avalanche players Braden Giovannangeli, age 11 (centre) and his eight-year-old brother Nathan on Wednesday December 28, 2016 at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. Canada's Greatest Hockey Dad spends hours each day meeting players participating in the 47th annual Wayne Gretzky International Hockey Tournament. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Walter Gretzky an autograph for a player taking part in the 2013 Walter Gretzky Girls Hockey Tournament at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre. Photo by Brian Thompson /Brantford Exposit Walter Gretzky reacts to seeing a sign unveiled on Saturday December 10, 2016 in the village of Canning, west of Brantford, Ontario. The sign, erected at the edge of the village where he grew up, bears a photo of him with the wording "Canning: The birthplace of Canada's #1 Hockey Dad Walter Gretzky." Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Carol Hutchinson embraces Walter Gretzky following a sign unveiing on Saturday December 10, 2016 in the village of Canning, west of Brantford, Ontario. The sign, erected at the edge of the village where he grew up, bears a photo of him with the wording "Canning: The birthplace of Canada's #1 Hockey Dad Walter Gretzky." Hutchinson attended Canning School with Gretzky, in a one-room schoolhouse where the teacher had 30 children ranging from kindergarten to grade 8. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Walter Gretzky (red jacket) is joined by family members (from left) Zach Kohler, Glen Gretzky, Mila Gretzky, Brent Gretzky, Blandford-Blenheim mayor Marion Wearn, Nathan and Austin Kohler, Avery Gretzky, Kim and Ian Kohler following the unveiling of a sign denoting his birthplace on Saturday December 10, 2016 in the village of Canning, west of Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Honorary event chairman Walter Gretzky and Olga Consorti, president and CEO of St. Joseph's Lifecare Foundation share a laugh at the 11th annual Hike for Hospice on Sunday, May 3, 2015 at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford, Ontario. A record number of participants raised $275,190 according to preliminary tallies. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Children's Safety Village executive director Lisa Young shows Walter Gretzky the street sign which will be mounted on one of the streets in the village on Saturday June 24, 2017 in Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Walter Gretzky poses in front of a larger than life image of him playing hockey as a boy. The photo, taken Novemver 22, 2014 is in the new Brantford and Area Sports Hall of Recognition that had just opened. Michael-Allan Marion / Brantford Expositor / Postmedia Network Photo by Michael-Allan Marion /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Walter Gretzky is joined by Ward 1 city councillor Rick Weaver (left) Brantford mayor Chris Friel and plenty of children Wednesday afternoon October 10, 2018 for the official opening of a new park named after him behind St. Basil/Walter Gretzky School in Brantford, Ontario.Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Walter Gretzky was on hand Wednesday afternoon October 10, 2018 for the official opening of a new park named after him behind St. Basil/Walter Gretzky School in Brantford, Ontario. Here, Brantford mayor Chris Friel returns a ball cap signed by Canada's greatest hockey dad for ten-year-old Caleb Brito. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Walter Gretzky joins Ontario Provincial Police Cst. Jim Gallant (left) of Brant OPP and Cst. Jim Wallace of the London Highway Safety Division visiting eight year old Jillian deBlieck, a patient at Brantford General Hospital on Tuesday December 20, 2016 in Brantford, Ontario. The officers are members of the Golden Helmets precision motorcycle team, who have been visiting area hospitals to spread Christmas cheer to patients. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor Former NHLer Jay Wells (left) of Paris chuckles with Walter Gretzky as they try out sledge hockey sleds in 2011 at the Brant Sports Complex. Photo by Brian Thompson /Brantford Exposit Walter Gretzky visits with students at Christ the King School in 2011 to promote a Canadian Natonal Institute for the Blind program that encourages Canadians to slip on their sunglasses tto protect their eyes from UV damage. Wendy Oliver/Expositor file photo jpg, BR Walter Gretzky poses with fellow stroke survivors to 2010 promote calling 911 when any signs of stroke appear. With him are Brock Leonard (left), Larry Smallman, Crystal Jefferies White, Shawn Rogers and Mike Austin. Christopher Smith/Expositor file photo Walter Gretzky in his Brantford home with his dog, Leona, in 2012. CHRISTOPHER SMITH/ Expositor file photo Often referred to as Canada's greatest hockey dad, Walter Gretzky waves to the crowd as he is introduced as the honorary coach of the NHL Alumni team on Sunday, December 14, 2014 at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. Gretzky has passed away at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Often referred to as Canada's greatest hockey dad, Walter Gretzky waves to the crowd as he is introduced as the honorary coach of the NHL Alumni team on Sunday, December 14, 2014 at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. Gretzky has passed away at his Brantford home at the age of 82.