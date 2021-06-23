The Voices of the Children

For the Expositor
Jun 23, 2021
We ask that you continue

to search for our bones.

Our lives were just beginning

when we were taken

from our homes,

placed in prisons

for children

and then – one way or another –

we lost our lives

in those prisons.

There is much guilt and shame

here –

in this land called Canada.

We ask that our bones

be returned

to our homes and our families.

we ask for this meagre

and minimal bit

of justice.

Our bones cry out for justice.

George Whibbs

