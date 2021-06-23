The Voices of the Children
We ask that you continue
to search for our bones.
Our lives were just beginning
when we were taken
from our homes,
placed in prisons
for children
and then – one way or another –
we lost our lives
in those prisons.
There is much guilt and shame
here –
in this land called Canada.
We ask that our bones
be returned
to our homes and our families.
we ask for this meagre
and minimal bit
of justice.
Our bones cry out for justice.
George Whibbs
The Expositor publishes a poem monthly.
